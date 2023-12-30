NASA’s Juno spacecraft will get its closest look yet at Jupiter’s moon Io on Dec. 30
Submit on Saturday, December 30th, 2023 01:11
NASA’s Juno spacecraft will come closer to Jupiter’s moon Io on Dec. 30 than any spacecraft has in 20 years, getting a good look at the solar system’s most volcanic body.
This entry was posted on Saturday, December 30th, 2023 at 1:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.