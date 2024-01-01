Total solar eclipse April 2024: 10 of the biggest cities within in the path of totality
Submit on Monday, January 1st, 2024 20:11
Over 31 million people in North America will experience a total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024. Here we have listed 10 of the biggest cities in the path of totality.
This entry was posted on Monday, January 1st, 2024 at 8:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.