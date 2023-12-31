End of year, end of exhibit: Space shuttle Endeavour goes off view for a few years
Submit on Sunday, December 31st, 2023 23:11
With the end of 2023 comes the end of an endeavor — or rather Endeavour — as the retired NASA space shuttle goes off public view at the California Science Center for the next few years.
This entry was posted on Sunday, December 31st, 2023 at 11:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.