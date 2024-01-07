Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

Aurora hunting: What it’s like to chase the northern lights along Norway’s dramatic coastline

Submit on Sunday, January 7th, 2024 21:11

Experience the wonder of the northern lights aboard the iconic Hurtigruten Coastal Express. See what you can expect from an Astronomy Voyage and hear from the people who took part in this adventure to the top of the world.

Related posts:

  1. Enter the virtual world with the HP Reverb G2 VR headset, now $200 off
  2. SpaceX’s private Polaris Dawn space crew talks about their ambitious mission (exclusive)
  3. James Webb Space Telescope spots alien planet shrouded in weird sand-filled clouds
  4. Missing carbon monoxide in planetary nurseries could be frozen in ice

This entry was posted on Sunday, January 7th, 2024 at 9:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»