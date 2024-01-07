Watch Vulcan rocket launch private Peregrine moon lander on debut mission early Jan. 8
Submit on Sunday, January 7th, 2024 18:11
ULA’s new Vulcan Centaur rocket will launch for the first time early on Jan. 8, sending the private Peregrine lander toward the moon, and you can watch it live.
