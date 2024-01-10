Astronomers solve mystery of ‘Green Monster’ in famous supernova remnant (photo)
Submit on Wednesday, January 10th, 2024 01:11
The mysterious wispy green light captured by the James Webb Space Telescope last year near the heart of Cassiopeia A turns out to be a result of a blast wave slamming into surrounding material.
This entry was posted on Wednesday, January 10th, 2024 at 1:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.