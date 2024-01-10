James Webb Space Telescope spots hint of mysterious aurora over ‘failed star’
The James Webb Space Telescope has spotted signs of a ghostly aurora over a ‘failed star,’ in the form of infrared emissions from methane in the brown dwarf’s atmosphere.
