Private Peregrine moon lander won’t make lunar landing due to uncontrollable fuel leak
Submit on Wednesday, January 10th, 2024 03:11
A propellant leak will keep Astrobotic’s Peregrine lander from touching down on the moon, but the mission team is working to extend the probe’s life as long as possible.
