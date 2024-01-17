Elon Musk reveals cause of Starship explosion, discusses giant rocket’s future (video)
Submit on Wednesday, January 17th, 2024 05:12
SpaceX’s giant Starship Mars rocket blew up about eight minutes into its second-ever test flight last fall because the launch team vented its liquid oxygen, Elon Musk said.
This entry was posted on Wednesday, January 17th, 2024 at 5:12 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.