Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«

What time is the SpaceX Ax-3 astronaut launch for Axiom Space? How to watch it live on Jan. 17.

Submit on Wednesday, January 17th, 2024 05:12

SpaceX will launch the private Ax-3 mission for Axiom Space on Jan. 17 to send four astronauts to the International Space Station for two weeks. Here’s when and how to watch.

Related posts:

  1. Enter the virtual world with the HP Reverb G2 VR headset, now $200 off
  2. SpaceX’s private Polaris Dawn space crew talks about their ambitious mission (exclusive)
  3. James Webb Space Telescope spots alien planet shrouded in weird sand-filled clouds
  4. Missing carbon monoxide in planetary nurseries could be frozen in ice

This entry was posted on Wednesday, January 17th, 2024 at 5:12 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«