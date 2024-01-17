What time is the SpaceX Ax-3 astronaut launch for Axiom Space? How to watch it live on Jan. 17.
Submit on Wednesday, January 17th, 2024 05:12
SpaceX will launch the private Ax-3 mission for Axiom Space on Jan. 17 to send four astronauts to the International Space Station for two weeks. Here’s when and how to watch.
This entry was posted on Wednesday, January 17th, 2024 at 5:12 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.