Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

‘I.S.S.’ filmmakers ground suspense thriller in realistic surroundings

Submit on Friday, January 19th, 2024 20:12

There are scenes in the movie ‘I.S.S.’ that could be mistaken for NASA footage. And that’s a good thing, because if you title your movie ‘I.S.S.’, then you better match the ISS on which it is based.

Related posts:

  1. Enter the virtual world with the HP Reverb G2 VR headset, now $200 off
  2. SpaceX’s private Polaris Dawn space crew talks about their ambitious mission (exclusive)
  3. James Webb Space Telescope spots alien planet shrouded in weird sand-filled clouds
  4. Missing carbon monoxide in planetary nurseries could be frozen in ice

This entry was posted on Friday, January 19th, 2024 at 8:12 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»