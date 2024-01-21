‘Barbenheimer Star’ that blew up 13 billion years ago defies explanation, baffling scientists
Submit on Sunday, January 21st, 2024 21:11
The inexplicable entity, which likely had a chemical composition unlike any other known star, was identified by a group of “stellar archaeologists” who traced back the cosmic history of another equally unique star.
This entry was posted on Sunday, January 21st, 2024 at 9:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.