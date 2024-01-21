Wild Mars plane concept could seek water from high in the Red Planet’s atmosphere
Submit on Sunday, January 21st, 2024 21:11
As the Mars Ingenuity helicopter continues to soar, an early-stage Red Planet craft is in the works. The first fixed-wing plane on Mars would seek water — and perhaps life.
