Scientists discover near-Earth asteroid hours before it exploded over Berlin

Submit on Tuesday, January 23rd, 2024 05:11

For only the eighth time in history, scientists detected an asteroid before it made its fiery appearance over Earth. The tiny fireball exploded near Berlin early on Jan. 21.

