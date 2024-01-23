Satellite News

Watch balloon-like space station module explode (on purpose) during 1st full-scale burst test

Sierra Space’s latest deliberate explosion saw a futuristic space module prototype blow to pieces. The burst test is meant to assure safety for a space station that may fly in 2030.

