Watch balloon-like space station module explode (on purpose) during 1st full-scale burst test
Submit on Tuesday, January 23rd, 2024 06:12
Sierra Space’s latest deliberate explosion saw a futuristic space module prototype blow to pieces. The burst test is meant to assure safety for a space station that may fly in 2030.
This entry was posted on Tuesday, January 23rd, 2024 at 6:12 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.