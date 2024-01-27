‘There’s nothing magical that happens in 2030’: NASA eyes possible ISS extension for astronaut missions
NASA says the ISS is healthy enough to keep flying past 2030, as things stand today. But the agency has other factors to consider to keep the venerable complex in space.
