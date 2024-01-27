‘Trainwreck’ galaxy reflects the aftermath of a violent galactic collision (image)
The “peculiar,” twisted galactic disk of the “trainwreck” lenticular galaxy NGC 4753 offers evidence of its violent collision with a dwarf galaxy over 1 billion years ago.
