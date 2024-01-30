Are they exomoons or not? Scientists debate existence of 1st moons seen beyond our solar system
Recent research suggested the first and only moons seen around planets outside the solar system didn’t actually exist; now, the scientists who initially found them are back to defend their discovery.
