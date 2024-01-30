Total solar eclipse April 8, 2024: What you’ll see if you’re outside the path of totality
Submit on Tuesday, January 30th, 2024 20:12
On April 8, 2024, if the weather is fair, you should have no difficulty observing a partial eclipse of the sun from much of North America – even outside the path of totality.
This entry was posted on Tuesday, January 30th, 2024 at 8:12 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.