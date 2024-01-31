Satellite News

Endeavour lifted onto space shuttle stack for California Science Center exhibit

A space shuttle is standing upright for the first time in more than a decade. Cranes lifted Endeavour off a Los Angeles side street and onto an external tank with solid rocket boosters for display.

