This colossal ‘Martian sunspot’ is so big it was seen from Mars. Now it’s facing Earth (photo & video)

Friday, February 9th, 2024

An enormous sunspot that was seen from the surface of Mars last week has now turned to face Earth, bringing an increased chance of unsettled space weather with Earth in the firing line.

