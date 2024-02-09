NASA’s Juno probe sees active volcanic eruptions on Jupiter’s volcanic moon Io (images)
Submit on Friday, February 9th, 2024 02:11
NASA’s Juno spacecraft has seen Jupiter’s volcanic moon Io like never before, catching active eruptions, lava flows, and a side to the solar system’s most volcanic body not seen in 35 years.
This entry was posted on Friday, February 9th, 2024 at 2:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.