How to watch SpaceX launch the private Intuitive Machines moon lander IM-1 on Feb. 14 live online

Submit on Sunday, February 11th, 2024 23:11

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will launch a new private lunar lander to the moon for the company Intuitive Machines and NASA this week, and you can watch it live online in a series of free webcasts.

