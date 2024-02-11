Satellite News

World’s 1st fault-tolerant quantum computer launching this year ahead of a 10,000-qubit machine in 2026

QuEra has harnessed the power of quantum entanglement to dramatically reduce the error rate in qubits — with the first such commercial quantum computer, made from 256 physical qubits and 10 logical qubits, tapping into this technology when it launches this year.

