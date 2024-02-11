Intuitive Machines moon lander to carry tiny NASA cameras to study lunar surface (video)
Intuitive Machines’ Nova-C lunar lander is set to launch next week carrying a special set of ‘eyes’ to track how the spacecraft’s engine plume interacts with the lunar surface.
