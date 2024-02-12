Satellite News

Young Mars had active volcanoes near a mile-deep lake. Could life have thrived there?

New evidence that Mars was volcanically active around 4 billion years ago could provide researchers with more places to hunt for signs of ancient life on the Red Planet.

