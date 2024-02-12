Young Mars had active volcanoes near a mile-deep lake. Could life have thrived there?
Submit on Monday, February 12th, 2024 23:11
New evidence that Mars was volcanically active around 4 billion years ago could provide researchers with more places to hunt for signs of ancient life on the Red Planet.
This entry was posted on Monday, February 12th, 2024 at 11:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.