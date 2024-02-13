Solar eclipse on Mars! Perseverance rover sees Martian moon Phobos cross the sun in epic video
Submit on Tuesday, February 13th, 2024 00:11
The NASA Perseverance rover recently turned its gaze to the sky to spot a solar eclipse. The asteroid-sized Phobos passed in front of the sun on Feb. 8, from the perspective of Mars.
This entry was posted on Tuesday, February 13th, 2024 at 12:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.