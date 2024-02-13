Canadian astronaut reveals Indigenous art patch for Artemis 2 moon mission
The first Canadian who will fly to the moon, Jeremy Hansen, now has a patch to represent his own mission, as well as the knowledge passed on by his country’s original explorers.
