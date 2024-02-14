Satellite News

SpaceX delays launch of private Intuitive Machines moon lander due to methane fuel issue

SpaceX postponed the launch of a private moon lander built by Intuitive Machines late Tuesday (Feb. 13) due to a fuel temperature issue on the spacecraft.

