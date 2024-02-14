Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

Valentine’s Day 2024 means 3 rocket launches, a SpaceX doubleheader and a moon probe for space lovers

Submit on Wednesday, February 14th, 2024 07:11

With up to three rocket launches possible on Feb. 14, including at least two by SpaceX, Valentine’s Day 2024 is shaping up to be a space lover’s dream.

Related posts:

  1. Enter the virtual world with the HP Reverb G2 VR headset, now $200 off
  2. SpaceX’s private Polaris Dawn space crew talks about their ambitious mission (exclusive)
  3. James Webb Space Telescope spots alien planet shrouded in weird sand-filled clouds
  4. Missing carbon monoxide in planetary nurseries could be frozen in ice

This entry was posted on Wednesday, February 14th, 2024 at 7:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»