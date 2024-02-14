SpaceX deorbiting 100 older Starlink satellites to ‘keep space safe and sustainable’
Submit on Wednesday, February 14th, 2024 18:11
SpaceX announced it will deorbit 100 of its first-generation Starlink satellites in order to lower the number of spacecraft that might fail and become non-maneuverable.
This entry was posted on Wednesday, February 14th, 2024 at 6:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.