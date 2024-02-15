Satellite News

Dead star ‘glitches’ could reveal the origins of fast radio bursts

Thursday, February 15th, 2024

Two glitches in the rotation of a highly magnetic neutron star or ‘magnetar’ could help reveal the interior of neutron stars and get to the bottom of how these compact dead stars blast out fast radio bursts.

