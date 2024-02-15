Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

US space science could fall behind China if private successors to ISS are delayed, Congress warns

Submit on Thursday, February 15th, 2024 20:11

A House subcommittee asked NASA about its plan to replace the International Space Station after 2030. New commercial stations are on the way but may not be ready in time.

