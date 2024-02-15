Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«

Lunar lining: Columbia coat tech insulates Intuitive Machines’ newly launched moon lander

Submit on Thursday, February 15th, 2024 18:11

A technology used to protect the first astronauts to land on the moon is on its way back to the lunar surface, and you may already have some of it in your coat closet.

Related posts:

  1. Enter the virtual world with the HP Reverb G2 VR headset, now $200 off
  2. SpaceX’s private Polaris Dawn space crew talks about their ambitious mission (exclusive)
  3. James Webb Space Telescope spots alien planet shrouded in weird sand-filled clouds
  4. Missing carbon monoxide in planetary nurseries could be frozen in ice

This entry was posted on Thursday, February 15th, 2024 at 6:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«