Major X-ray sky survey could relieve crisis surrounding the universe’s ‘lumpiness’
Submit on Tuesday, February 20th, 2024 02:11
Observations of galactic clusters made by the eROSITA X-ray all-sky survey could help solve a troubling tension in cosmology surrounding the ‘lumpiness’ of matter in the universe.
