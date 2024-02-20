Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

For this dead star, 72 Earth years is a single day

Submit on Tuesday, February 20th, 2024 01:11

Astronomers have discovered a remarkable binary system in which a dead white dwarf star orbits a tiny stellar companion 72 times in 24 hours. The observation could help explain how tiny stars are born.

Related posts:

  1. Enter the virtual world with the HP Reverb G2 VR headset, now $200 off
  2. SpaceX’s private Polaris Dawn space crew talks about their ambitious mission (exclusive)
  3. James Webb Space Telescope spots alien planet shrouded in weird sand-filled clouds
  4. Missing carbon monoxide in planetary nurseries could be frozen in ice

This entry was posted on Tuesday, February 20th, 2024 at 1:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»