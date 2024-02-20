Star Trek’s Seven of Nine returns in new novel ‘Picard: Firewall’ (exclusive)
Submit on Tuesday, February 20th, 2024 00:11
Space.com has an exclusive excerpt from New York Times bestselling author David Mack’s “Picard: Firewall,” a new Star Trek novel featuring former Borg drone Seven of Nine.
This entry was posted on Tuesday, February 20th, 2024 at 12:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.