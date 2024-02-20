These supernovas are whipping up a storm, contributing to cosmic life and death
Submit on Tuesday, February 20th, 2024 23:11
Astronomers have observed a so-called standard candle supernova generating clouds of cosmic dust, bringing us a step closer to understanding the life and death cycle of stars.
This entry was posted on Tuesday, February 20th, 2024 at 11:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.