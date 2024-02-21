Studying lake deposits in Idaho could give scientists insight into ancient traces of life on Mars
Submit on Wednesday, February 21st, 2024 00:11
Does life exist elsewhere in the universe? If so, how do scientists search for and identify it? Finding life beyond Earth is extremely difficult, partly because other planets are so far away and partly because we are not sure what to look for.
