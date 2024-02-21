Intuitive Machines moon lander on track for Feb. 22 landing after engine burns
Wednesday, February 21st, 2024
The Intuitive Machines moon landing machine is on course to the moon after 2 crucial engine burns in deep space. Lunar orbit insertion will happen on Feb. 21.
