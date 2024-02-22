Here’s what’s landing on the moon today aboard Intuitive Machines’ Odysseus lander
Submit on Thursday, February 22nd, 2024 20:11
Intuitive Machines’ lander, named Odysseus, will try today (Feb. 22) to become the first private spacecraft ever to touch down softly on the moon. But what is the lander carrying?
This entry was posted on Thursday, February 22nd, 2024 at 8:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.