Watch Intuitive Machines’ private Odysseus lander attempt historic moon landing today
Submit on Thursday, February 22nd, 2024 18:11
Intuitive Machines’ Odysseus probe will attempt a historic landing near the moon’s south pole this evening (Feb. 22), and you can watch the action live.
This entry was posted on Thursday, February 22nd, 2024 at 6:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.