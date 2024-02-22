Intuitive Machines’ private Odysseus probe snaps 1st moon photo, enters lunar orbit ahead of historic landing attempt
Intuitive Machines’ Odysseus moon lander slipped into lunar orbit today (Feb. 21), setting up a historic touchdown attempt that will take place tomorrow afternoon (Feb. 22).
