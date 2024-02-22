Intuitive Machines’ Odysseus lander is aiming for a crater near the moon’s south pole. Here’s why
Submit on Thursday, February 22nd, 2024 01:11
Intuitive Machines’ Odysseus mission is targeting a touchdown near the moon’s south pole this week for a historic lunar landing. Why was this location chosen?
