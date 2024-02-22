Scientists create 5 new isotopes to learn if neutron star collisions really forge gold
Submit on Thursday, February 22nd, 2024 02:11
Scientists have brought the stars ‘down to Earth’ by creating 5 new isotopes that could reveal if heavy elements like gold are truly created when neutron stars smash together.
This entry was posted on Thursday, February 22nd, 2024 at 2:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.