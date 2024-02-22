NASA’s new UVEX mission will explore the ultraviolet universe
Submit on Thursday, February 22nd, 2024 00:11
NASA’s UltraViolet EXplorer (UVEX) spacecraft will launch in 2030 to conduct an all-sky survey in ultraviolet light to bring new understanding of how stars and galaxies evolve.
This entry was posted on Thursday, February 22nd, 2024 at 12:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.