Powerful twin solar flares erupt from sun as cell phone outages spike across US (video)
Submit on Thursday, February 22nd, 2024 23:11
Tens of thousands of outages were reported by major cellular carriers throughout the United States after a pair of powerful solar flares erupted from the sun on Feb. 21 and Feb. 22.
This entry was posted on Thursday, February 22nd, 2024 at 11:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.