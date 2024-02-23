Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«

Intuitive Machines lands on moon in nail-biting descent of private Odysseus lander, a 1st for US since 1972

Submit on Friday, February 23rd, 2024 07:11

The private Odysseus lander touched down near the moon’s south pole this evening (Feb. 22), etching its name into the history books with a nail-biting descent.

Related posts:

  1. Enter the virtual world with the HP Reverb G2 VR headset, now $200 off
  2. SpaceX’s private Polaris Dawn space crew talks about their ambitious mission (exclusive)
  3. James Webb Space Telescope spots alien planet shrouded in weird sand-filled clouds
  4. Missing carbon monoxide in planetary nurseries could be frozen in ice

This entry was posted on Friday, February 23rd, 2024 at 7:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«