Intuitive Machines lands on moon in nail-biting descent of private Odysseus lander, a 1st for US since 1972
Submit on Friday, February 23rd, 2024 07:11
The private Odysseus lander touched down near the moon’s south pole this evening (Feb. 22), etching its name into the history books with a nail-biting descent.
