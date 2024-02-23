NASA Eclipse Soundscapes Project will record how 2024’s total solar eclipse impacts nature
Submit on Friday, February 23rd, 2024 04:11
The public is invited to contribute to NASA’s Eclipse Soundscapes Project by recording sensory data as 2024’s total eclipse passes overhead to determine its effect on the animal kingdom.
This entry was posted on Friday, February 23rd, 2024 at 4:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.