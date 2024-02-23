Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«

NASA Eclipse Soundscapes Project will record how 2024’s total solar eclipse impacts nature

Submit on Friday, February 23rd, 2024 04:11

The public is invited to contribute to NASA’s Eclipse Soundscapes Project by recording sensory data as 2024’s total eclipse passes overhead to determine its effect on the animal kingdom.

Related posts:

  1. Enter the virtual world with the HP Reverb G2 VR headset, now $200 off
  2. SpaceX’s private Polaris Dawn space crew talks about their ambitious mission (exclusive)
  3. James Webb Space Telescope spots alien planet shrouded in weird sand-filled clouds
  4. Missing carbon monoxide in planetary nurseries could be frozen in ice

This entry was posted on Friday, February 23rd, 2024 at 4:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«