James Webb Space Telescope spots neutron star hiding in supernova wreckage
Using the James Webb Space Telescope, astronomers spotted a neutron star that evaded detection for 37 years. It lives in Supernova 1987A, the aftermath of a stellar explosion in the Large Magellanic Cloud.
